Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s one-punch power, KO streak put to test against Antonio Orozco

A pro since 2016, he’s trained with Robert Garcia in Riverside, Calif., for the last four fights and usually spars against world champions such as Mikey Garcia as he continually sharpens his one-punch power. He’s considered wise beyond his years with his in-ring prowess and is touted along the likes of stablemate Ryan Garcia as well as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson as the next generation of up-and-coming boxers.