The moment finally has arrived for Deontay Wilder and the heavyweight division

“I feed off that energy … all together, we’ll get something out of this. I’m very much a people person. I love feeding off their energy and communicating with them because you never know what a person might say to you to spark your day up and let you have a great day. Some people think you need a certain title to be talked to … I don’t look at it that way. People get too big-headed. I can talk to a homeless man, done it a million times. … We’re all people.”