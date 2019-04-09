Anthony Lynn completes Chargers coaching staff; team signs long snapper

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn filled out his coaching staff for the 2019 season Tuesday with the additions of La’Roi Glover and Chris Caminiti.
Glover, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who played in the NFL for 13 years, replaces Eric Henderson as assistant defensive line coach. Henderson left in February to join the Rams.
A native of San Diego, Glover, 44, spent the last two years as an assistant with the New York Jets. He began his playing career with the Oakland Raiders in 1996 and finished with the St. Louis Rams in 2008.
Caminiti, who was hired as a senior coaching assistant, returns to the NFL after having been an associate athletic director at UCLA since 2016. He previously has worked for Kansas City, Cleveland and New England.
The Chargers also announced the signing of long snapper Cole Mazza, who played at Alabama as a senior in 2016 and last played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football, which recently suspended operations.
Mazza will compete in training camp with Mike Windt, 32, a nine-year veteran who has been the Chargers’ long snapper since 2010.