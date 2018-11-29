Chargers know Austin Ekeler can more than pull his weight as Melvin Gordon's replacement against Steelers

Ekeler's additional snaps on offense likely will mean a reduced role for him on special teams, another area in which he has excelled. “That could hurt the coverage units a little bit,” Lynn said. “We have some guys who are going to be given a heck of an opportunity to step up on special teams and make some plays.”… Lynn said the Chargers will be without Brandon Mebane for the second consecutive game Sunday. The defensive tackle has been away from the team dealing with a family issue. … Rookie running back Justin Jackson also could see more action Sunday in Gordon’s absence. Lynn praised Jackson’s pass-catching skills and said he has been playing some scout-team wide receiver in practice.