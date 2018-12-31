Chargers topple Broncos 23-9; will open playoffs in Baltimore

The potentially biggest game of the season for the Chargers gradually dissolved into one that didn’t matter Sunday.
Their 23-9 victory over Denver ultimately didn’t impact their postseason fate as Kansas City also won, beating Oakland 35-3.
The Chargers and Chiefs both finished 12-4, the top record in the AFC West and in the conference. But because of the tiebreaker, Kansas City earned the division title and the No. 1 playoff seed.
The Chargers will enter the postseason seeded fifth and play at Baltimore next weekend. The Ravens beat Cleveland 26-24 on Sunday to secure first place in the AFC North.
The NFL will make official its playoff schedule later Sunday night.
The first-round game will be a rematch from Week 16, when the Ravens came into StubHub Center and won 22-10 behind a defense that continually hounded quarterback Philip Rivers.
Likewise, the Chargers’ regular-season finale Sunday was not a pretty one for the offense, which struggled again trying to sustain anything.
The sluggishness featured Rivers throwing interceptions to end two of the Chargers’ first three possessions.
After throwing only six interceptions through the first 13 games this season, the veteran quarterback threw six more over the final three games.
For the second consecutive week, the Chargers didn’t convert a third down until the third quarter.
Their first two touchdowns both had a decided defensive feel. Linebacker Kyle Emanuel scored the first with an 18-yard fumble return in the second quarter.
Denver’s Case Keenum, stepping up in the pocket, then threw backward toward running back Royce Freeman.
As the pass arrived, Desmond King hit Freeman, causing the ball to come loose and allowing Emanuel to scoop it up and score his first career touchdown.
Defensive back Adrian Phillips made the play to set up the Chargers’ second score, prying the ball away from Broncos receiver Tim Patrick.
Joey Bosa recovered at the Denver 16-yard line and, four plays later, Rivers hit Mike Williams for a three-yard score.
The Chargers’ next two points also were supplied by the defense when cornerback Casey Hayward returned an interception on a two-point conversion attempt by Denver from one end zone to the other.
The offense finally put together a notable drive in the fourth quarter, going 75 yards in seven plays, with Austin Ekeler scoring from a yard out.
In the first half, the Chargers lost linebacker Jatavis Brown to an ankle injury, the severity of which was not immediately known after the game.
In the fourth quarter, running back Melvin Gordon limped off and was held out for the remainder of the game. Gordon has missed time this season because of knee and hamstring issues.