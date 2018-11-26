SoCal's Josh Rosen has a great start against Chargers, but beyond that nothing was in Cards in 45-10 loss

After passing for 79 yards in the first quarter, Rosen threw for just 26 more over the final three periods. On the other side of the field, the Chargers’ Philip Rivers was tying an NFL record with 25 consecutive completions as well as breaking the mark to start a game. The Miami Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill also completed 25 consecutive passes, but those came over two games in the 2015 season. The record for consecutive completions to start a game was 22 by Mark Brunell in 2006.