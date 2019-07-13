Melvin Gordon says he wants to remain a Charger but also ‘get paid’

Suddenly facing an uncertain future, Melvin Gordon made it clear Saturday that he wants to remain a Charger.
Speaking at an event in Dallas, the running back called the team “my home.”
“I’m not going to sit here and be like, 'Man, I don't want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah,’ ” Gordon said. “Like, that's the team who blessed me with an opportunity. They started my life. They changed my life. Out of all 32 teams, that was the team that called. I can’t forget them for that.
“But it’s an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid. That’s just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger. That’s the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers.”
Gordon, who is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season, is entering the final year of the deal he signed with the Chargers after they drafted him 15th overall in 2015.
On Thursday, his agent, Fletcher Smith, said Gordon will not report to training camp later this month and will instead demand a trade unless he receives a new deal first.
The sides have been discussing an extension, but the lack of progress led to Gordon toughening his stance this past week.
In 2018, he rushed 175 times for 885 yards and caught 50 passes for another 490 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. But he also missed four games because of injuries.
Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and regarded as one of the Chargers’ primary offensive weapons.