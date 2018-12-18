Mike Williams is finally healthy and the Chargers are getting him the ball

“You didn’t score no touchdowns, I didn’t score no touchdowns. You had high expectations, as well as I did. To people, you really didn’t meet them,” Gordon said of their conversation. “I was like, ‘Bro, I understand. I feel your pain. You’ve just got to grind. This is going to be a better year for you.’ So me seeing him with all the success he’s getting now, I’m just so happy for him because people don’t know how tough it is with all those expectations, just being yourself, being a top pick and being a great player and not producing the way you want.”