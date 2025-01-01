Ultimate game-changer? Derius Davis has been a ‘bolt of lightning’ for Chargers

Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis scores a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke during the Chargers’ win on Dec. 19 at SoFi Stadium.

One was clutch. The other was acrobatic.

Both of Derius Davis’ touchdown catches have been electrifying.

The second-year receiver has sparked the Chargers’ offense at just the right time with the first two touchdown catches of his career. Heading into their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Chargers (10-6) have clinched a playoff berth behind two consecutive wins with 74 combined points in the victories.

Davis has 60 of his 107 yards receiving in the last two weeks. His total from the last two games almost exceeded his output from his rookie season, when he finished with 66 yards and made the majority of his impact on special teams as the NFL’s leading punt returner.

Chargers Chargers might know playoff opponent before kickoff against the Raiders The Chargers could move up to the AFC No. 5 seed if they beat the Raiders and the Steelers lose to the Bengals, leading to wild-card playoff game in Houston.

Davis averaged 16 yards per punt return last year with one returned for a touchdown. This season he’s helped flip the field on kick returns, averaging 27.6 yards compared to 22 last year.

Advertisement

“He’s one of those guys that just has a knack at being a spark, being a tone setter,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

“There’s times it just comes like a bolt. A bolt of lightning.”

Davis’ twisting touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 16 helped the Chargers grab control of their playoff hopes in a pivotal divisional game. The Chargers took the lead on Davis’ touchdown, surging back from an 11-point, first-half deficit.

Fellow receiver Quentin Johnston recognized the importance of Davis’ play against the Broncos, but was more impressed by his former Texas Christian teammate’s diving catch in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Advertisement

Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis finds room to run against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Davis reached a full stretch in the air to reel in a 23-yard touchdown catch. He lunged, grabbed the ball by his fingertips, then tucked it away as he’ fell to the ground.

“Just perfect technique,” Johnston said.

Davis didn’t even realize he had left his feet for the play until he watched a replay. He even had to crack a smile.

Advertisement

“Touchdowns are hard to come by in this league,” Davis said. “So you, for sure, gotta pat yourself on the back.”

Davis waited patiently for the breakthrough moment. He was a first-team All-American punt returner at TCU and won the 2022 Jet Award, which honors the nation’s top returner.

After training camp, Harbaugh predicted that the fourth-round pick would have a larger role on offense this season, but Davis didn’t catch any passes for the first four games. He made brief cameos out of the backfield with three rushes for 17 yards, getting opportunities on screen passes or jet sweeps.

But with leading receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Will Dissly nursing injuries in recent weeks, Davis’ role has grown.

“Whether it’s handing him the ball or throwing to him, we just got to find a good way to get him the ball,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “Because, as we’ve seen, whether it’s punt returns or whether it’s catching it, and whether it’s out of the backfield, he makes people miss.”

Gilman designated for return to action

The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window for safety Alohi Gilman, who has missed the last five games while on injured reserve.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old’s return is especially key for the secondary as fellow safety Elijah Molden went on IR Wednesday because of a broken fibula he suffered Saturday against the Patriots.

Gilman has 47 tackles and one interception.

Etc.

Kicker Cameron Dicker was named the AFC special teams player of the week Tuesday, earning the honor after hitting four field goals and four extra points against the Patriots. His 16 points were the most for any kicker in Week 17. He has set a career best and a single-season franchise record with 35 field goals. … McConkey (toe) and fellow receiver Joshua Palmer (heel) did not practice Wednesday, along with running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and defensive lineman Poona Ford (elbow).