Chargers draft Mississippi receiver Tre Harris to bolster Justin Herbert’s pass attack

For the second consecutive season, the Chargers picked a wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting Mississippi’s Tre Harris at No. 55 overall Friday.

The pick doubled down on offensive firepower after the team took running back Omarion Hampton in the first round with the 22nd pick Thursday.

Harris, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect who began his college career at Louisiana Tech but transferred to Mississippi in 2023, had 1,030 yards on 60 catches last season for the Rebels.

The Chargers, coming off an 11-win season that ended in the wild-card round, ranked 19th in the NFL with 213.5 yards passing per game, the franchise’s worst passing attack since 2012.

The Chargers reunited with Mike Williams in free agency to boost a wide receivers group that has been a draft focus for the last two seasons. General manager Joe Hortiz struck gold with second-round pick Ladd McConkey last year as the former Georgia star set Chargers rookie records for receptions and receiving yards. But 2023 first-round selection Quentin Johnston has struggled with consistency despite his career-best 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches last season.