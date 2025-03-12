Advertisement
Wide receiver Mike Williams is heading back to Chargers on one-year deal

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams stands on the field before a game.
After releasing wide receiver Mike Williams in a cost-cutting move last year, the Chargers are now signing him to a one-year contract.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Mike Williams is running a comeback route.

A year after being released by the Chargers, the wide receiver has agreed to a new deal with the team, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to FOX Sports.

Williams, 30, signed with the New York Jets last season after the Chargers released him to save $20 million in a bid to become salary-cap compliant. But his season was tumultuous as he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started just five games between the two teams and caught 21 passes for 298 yards, his quietest season not shortened by injury since his rookie campaign.

The 2017 first-round draft pick caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards in seven years with the Chargers. He missed all but three games in 2023 after a season-ending knee injury.

The Chargers have been looking for help on offense but struck out with other top receiver free agents. Pass-catching tight end Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

