Wide receiver Mike Williams is heading back to Chargers on one-year deal

After releasing wide receiver Mike Williams in a cost-cutting move last year, the Chargers are now signing him to a one-year contract.

Mike Williams is running a comeback route.

A year after being released by the Chargers, the wide receiver has agreed to a new deal with the team, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to FOX Sports.

Williams, 30, signed with the New York Jets last season after the Chargers released him to save $20 million in a bid to become salary-cap compliant. But his season was tumultuous as he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started just five games between the two teams and caught 21 passes for 298 yards, his quietest season not shortened by injury since his rookie campaign.

The 2017 first-round draft pick caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards in seven years with the Chargers. He missed all but three games in 2023 after a season-ending knee injury.

The Chargers have been looking for help on offense but struck out with other top receiver free agents. Pass-catching tight end Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.