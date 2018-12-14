Chargers by the numbers

27
Consecutive games with a touchdown pass for the Chargers’ Philip Rivers, who connected with Mike Williams for scores in the second and fourth quarters.
9
Interceptions thrown by Rivers against the Chiefs over two seasons. Rivers, who had two Thursday, has nine picks during that span against the rest of the league.
13
Games with multiple touchdown passes this season for Rivers, the most in the NFL. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 313 yards.
4
Seconds the Chargers led Thursday’s game to end their nine-game skid vs. the Chiefs. The visitors trailed three times by as many as 14 points.
19
Consecutive games with at least 25 points by the Chiefs, an NFL record. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their first drive for a league-leading eighth time.
10
Consecutive games in a season with a sack by the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, an NFL record. DeMarcus Ware and Simon Fletcher also did it 10 games in a row.
6-1
The Chargers’ record in games decided by one score this season. The Chargers and Chiefs are both 11-3, but K.C. is in first via the division record tiebreaker.
5
Consecutive seasons the top seed in the AFC has reached the Super Bowl. The Chargers and Chiefs have the best record in the AFC.
Chargers spotlight
OFFENSE
Travis Benjamin had only two receptions, but both came on the final drive and the second converted a fourth-and-seven, advancing the ball to the Kansas City 10-yard line as the clock went below a minute to play. Benjamin’s two catches totaled 57 yards on a night when Philip Rivers ended up going over 300 yards and was able to overcome two first-half interceptions.
DEFENSE
Lineman Darius Philon had one tackle, and it was one several his teammates were talking about afterward. With the defense in need of a quick stop on Kansas City’s final possession, Philon broke through and stopped Damien Williams for a three-yard loss. Two plays later, the Chiefs were punting back to the Chargers’ offense and putting the game in Rivers’ capable hands.