Las Vegas establishes Chargers as 2 1/2-point underdogs in playoff opener at Baltimore

The Chargers opened as a 2 1/2-point underdog to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 6, according to a preeminent oddsmaker’s line set Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Westgate Superbook Race and Sports Book Director Jay Kornegay set the over/under for the Chargers-Ravens game at 42 points. The game will be played in Baltimore at 10 a.m. Sunday (CBS).
“It’s evenly matched. I personally like the better defensive team, so my line was three, but it’s a consensus decision,” Kornegay told the Los Angeles Times minutes after finalizing the line. “At this stage of the season, in this matchup, I prefer the better defensive team … and there’s no comparison in the quality of the defenses. Baltimore’s is better.”
The Chargers (12-4) had the same record as the AFC top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, a division rival the Chargers defeated at Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago, and also boast a far more experienced quarterback in Philip Rivers while the Ravens start rookie Lamar Jackson.
“A rookie quarterback is always a concern in the playoffs. It’s a love-hate relationship with Jackson — I love him when he makes those plays” mostly by running the ball “but I hate it when he misses receivers wide open in the flat,” Kornegay said.
“The Ravens are very well coached [by John Harbaugh], however, and he’ll likely coach them through.”
Baltimore defeated the Chargers, 22-10, two weeks ago at StubHub Center.
“Nothing against L.A. and the Chargers, but I always felt like they were overachieving all year,” Kornegay said. “I believe in Rivers — his intensity and leadership — but that Ravens defense is very, very good.”
Westgate opened the Dallas Cowboys as 2 1/2-point favorites when they host the Seattle Seahawks in a Saturday night game, with the over/under at 41.5.
“I love how both of them are playing, Kornegay said. “Seattle has been playing great for the second half. Dallas has been for the final third of the season. But Wilson has such great experience and can make so many plays.”
If he were to bet himself, Kornegay said he would take Jerry Jones’ team.
“I like the moxie of the Cowboys and their … even today, in a meaningless game, they played their butts off in a gutter battle with the Giants. It’s interesting to think about this game and think of the time these teams played when Tony Romo fumbled the snap … I feel like that matchup and this year’s matchup is similar.
“It’s just that the power ranking is superior for Seattle.”
Kornegay balked at setting a line for the Jan. 6 late game between the NFC North champion Chicago Bears and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles after Eagles quarterback Nick Foles departed Sunday’s game early with a chest injury.
The Eagles clinched the final wild-card spot Sunday by defeating the division-rival Washington Redskins, eliminating the Minnesota Vikings.
“We have to figure out what’s going on with Foles — is he in or is he out?” Kornegay said.
He expects to set the line Monday for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the winner of Sunday night’s Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game.
As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs stand as a 4-to-1 conference favorite to win the Super Bowl while defending AFC champion New England is 5-to-1.
With a first-round bye, the Drew Brees-led New Orleans Saints are the NFL favorites to win the Super Bowl at plus 225, just over 2-to-1 odds, while the NFC West-champion Rams are tied with the Patriots at 5-to-1, as each will enjoy a first-round bye.
In the AFC, the Chargers are the 7-to-1 third choice to win the conference title behind the Patriots (plus 175) and Chiefs (plus 140).
The Rams are the second choice in the NFC at plus 250, behind the even-money Saints.
“I believe in the Saints and their balance and being at home. I have a hard time believing someone will go to New Orleans and beat the Saints,” Kornegay said.
“The AFC is more wide open, with a number of teams capable of reaching the Super Bowl. The Achilles heel for the Chiefs is their defense and they’ll miss [suspended running back Kareem] Hunt in the playoffs.”