Chargers’ preseason schedule includes national TV game against Saints

By
Apr 09, 2019 | 11:50 AM
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers gets pressure from the Saints defense in a preseason game Aug. 25, 2018 at StubHub Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers’ 2019 preseason will include the same four opponents they met in their 2018 preseason.

They will play at Arizona in Week 1 and then have home games against New Orleans and Seattle before finishing at San Francisco. The Aug. 18 date against the Saints will be a national television game on CBS.

In advance of that matchup, the Chargers and Saints will conduct joint practices in Costa Mesa for the third year in a row.

The exact dates of the other three preseason games are to be determined. The NFL’s regular-season schedule will be released later this month.
