Chargers’ preseason schedule includes national TV game against Saints

The Chargers’ 2019 preseason will include the same four opponents they met in their 2018 preseason.
They will play at Arizona in Week 1 and then have home games against New Orleans and Seattle before finishing at San Francisco. The Aug. 18 date against the Saints will be a national television game on CBS.
In advance of that matchup, the Chargers and Saints will conduct joint practices in Costa Mesa for the third year in a row.
The exact dates of the other three preseason games are to be determined. The NFL’s regular-season schedule will be released later this month.