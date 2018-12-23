Chargers' comeback attempt fails in 22-10 loss to Ravens

Before the game, he talked about the danger in continually falling behind.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, while praising his team’s ability to come back, noted that repeatedly facing deficits will eventually “bite you in the butt.”
Then his team went out Saturday night and trailed again before the game was barely two minutes old.
The Chargers eventually did come back but held the lead for only two plays before falling behind again and this time for good in what became a 22-10 loss to Baltimore.
Consider Lynn’s team bitten.
The defeat dropped the Chargers to 11-4 and a half-game behind Kansas City in the race for the AFC West lead and No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.
The Chiefs can clinch both with a victory Sunday night at Seattle.
The Chargers struggled mightily from the start against the Ravens, who have now won five of six since rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson became their starter.
On offense, the Chargers managed little through the first two quarters and trailed 6-3 at halftime, the deficit that slim only because of the defense’s ability to prevent Baltimore from reaching the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, now down 16-10, the Chargers had a 12-play drive that reached the Baltimore 28-yard line before dying without as much as a field goal attempt. Philip Rivers was sacked by Za’Darius Smith for an 11-yard loss to end it.
Their next possession began at the Ravens’ 39-yard line with three minutes remaining after a 24-yard punt return by Desmond King.
But on the second play, veteran tight end Antonio Gates fumbled when he was hit by linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. Tavon Young picked up the ball and ran it back 62 yards for the clinching touchdown.
Facing the NFL’s No. 1 defensive in points and yards allowed, the Chargers finished with only 198 total yards and 14 first downs.
Rivers was 23 for 37 for 181 yards. He had two interceptions and no touchdowns.
The Chargers didn’t have a first down until the second quarter and didn’t convert on third down until the final play of the third quarter. They were continually hurt by crucial penalties and the Ravens’ ability to pressure Rivers.
They lost for just the second time in 12 games, both of those defeats coming at home.
Having been limited to five first downs, 72 total yards and 0 for 4 on third downs in the first half, the Chargers finally received a spark on the first play of the third quarter.
That play came from the defense when lineman Darius Philon reached in to cause Kenneth Dixon to fumble, Melvin Ingram recovering to give the Chargers possession at the Baltimore 17-yard line.
Three Melvin Gordon runs later, the Chargers had their first lead, with Michael Badgley’s extra point making it 10-6. Gordon scored from a yard out to end what had been a flustering stretch for the offense.
That lead, however, was gone exactly one minute later when Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews for a 68-yard touchdown to put the Ravens back on top 13-10.
From there, the Ravens added a 56-yard field goal from Justin Tucker to open a six-point lead. Baltimore’s defense then finished the job.
For the second consecutive game, Rivers’ first pass was intercepted. He tried to throw deep down the right sideline to Mike Williams, but cornerback Brandon Carr ended up with the ball.
The pass was lofted in the sort of 50/50 manner that typically has favored the 6-foot-4 Williams. This time, Carr won the battle near midfield, setting up the game’s first points.
Immediately after the turnover, Ravens running back Gus Edwards burst through the middle for 43 yards, giving his team first-and-goal at the Chargers’ nine-yard line.
From there, however, the Chargers’ defense rose up to force a Tucker field goal. Cornerback Michael Davis made the signature play, breaking up a pass intended for Michael Crabtree in the end zone.
Tucker’s 24-yard kick made it 3-0, the Chargers falling behind again quickly, this time just 2:17 into the game.