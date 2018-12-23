What we learned from the Chargers' 22-10 loss to the Ravens

The seven longest plays Saturday belonged to the Ravens’ offense, considered to be the less potent one before the game. The Chargers didn’t have a single play that netted more than 17 yards. They did have a 27-yard Rivers-to-Keenan Allen hookup early in the first quarter. But it was nullified by a pass interference call on Allen. Gordon had only one run that went for more than 10 yards. For one night at least, the Chargers’ multifaceted wide receiver set was unable to produce any highlights.