Chargers report: Joey Bosa returns to action, but Corey Liuget is finished for season

Rookie Michael Badgley missed his first kick — a third-quarter extra point — in four games with the Chargers, a costly hook given the 23-22 final score. He is now 10 for 11 on extra points and eight for eight on field goals. … Keenan Allen on the 4-6 Broncos: “No, I don’t think they played well at all. We dominated the game. Turnovers. We gave them some points. That’s what happens. They suck.”… Melvin Gordon on the Rams playing AFC West-leading Kansas City on Monday: “We definitely need the Rams now, definitely, to go out there and help us out.”