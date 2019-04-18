Chargers will be traveling a lot this season, even on ‘home’ games

Nov. 3: GREEN BAY, 1:15 p.m. (Ch. 2) — These franchises have met 11 times and the Chargers have been, well, less than successful. The team is 1-10 in those meetings, the most recent of which came in 2015, a 27-20 Packers victory. The Chargers’ only win over Green Bay came in 1984, when Philip Rivers was 2 years old.