Chargers will be traveling a lot this season, even on ‘home’ games

Along with a bunch of Sundays, they’ll play on a Thursday, Monday and maybe a Saturday too.
They’ll play five teams that were in the 2018 postseason, including Kansas City twice.
And one of those games against the Chiefs will be in Mexico City.
“I don’t make the schedule,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said when asked about facing a key division rival in a “home” game that will be staged outside the country. “We just show up and play.”
With the release of the NFL’s 2019 schedule Wednesday, the Chargers also learned they’ll play at least four games in prime time.
The date with Kansas City in Mexico will be Nov. 18, a Monday night. They will host two Sunday night games in Carson, against Pittsburgh (Oct. 13) and Minnesota (Dec. 15). The Chargers will play at Oakland on Nov. 7, a Thursday night.
Their final home game of the regular season, against the Raiders in Week 16, could be played Saturday night (Dec. 21) or Sunday (Dec. 22).
This will mark the second consecutive year that the Chargers have played an international game. Last October, they beat Tennessee 20-19 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The matchup against the Chiefs will be played at Estadio Azteca. Coming in Week 11, the game could have significant impact on the race in the AFC West.
The Chargers and Chiefs split their two meetings last season and finished with identical 12-4 records atop the division. Kansas City had the tiebreaker and received a first-round bye in the playoffs.
A game-by-game look at the regular-season schedule:
Sept. 8: INDIANAPOLIS, 1 p.m. Pacific time (Ch. 2) — It has been three years since these teams have met, the most recent rendition one that did not end well for the Chargers. Andrew Luck connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 63-yard touchdown in the final 77 seconds for a 26-22 Colts win at Lucas Oil Stadium in September of 2016.
Sept. 15: at Detroit, 10 a.m. (Ch. 2) — The Chargers have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams. In a 33-28 victory to open the 2015 season, Philip Rivers passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns and the Chargers intercepted Matthew Stafford twice.
Sept. 22: HOUSTON, 1:15 p.m. (Ch. 2) — This game will mark a reunion of the Watt brothers — Derek, a fullback for the Chargers, and J.J., an edge rusher for the Texans. All-time, the Chargers are 5-1 against this franchise, the .833 winning percentage their best against any opponent.
Sept. 29: at Miami, 10 a.m. (Ch. 2) — It has been nearly five years since the Chargers played the Dolphins on the road, and they certainly don’t want a repeat of that 2014 game. On a day when Rivers threw three interceptions and was sacked three times, Miami won 37-0.
Oct. 6: DENVER, 1 p.m. (Ch. 2) — These teams have split their season series three consecutive years. In 2018, both won on the road, the Broncos handing the Chargers a bitter 23-22 loss in mid-November. That was the Chargers’ only defeat during a 10-game stretch.
Oct. 13: PITTSBURGH, 5:15 p.m. (Ch. 4) — The Chargers erased a 23-7 halftime deficit and used a 29-yard field goal from Michael Badgley as time expired to beat the Steelers 33-30 on the road in December. The Steelers never before had surrendered a 16-point lead and lost at home.
Oct. 20: at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (Ch. 2) — The Chargers stopped a Titans two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to win in London last season. Rivers passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns that afternoon. The Chargers have beaten Tennessee 10 times in the teams’ previous 11 regular-season meetings.
Oct. 27: at Chicago, 10 a.m. (Ch. 11) — The Chargers lost brutally to the Bears when these teams last met, on a Monday night in San Diego in November 2015. They led 16-7 entering the fourth quarter then saw Chicago score two touchdowns in the final 14 minutes for a 22-19 final.
Nov. 3: GREEN BAY, 1:15 p.m. (Ch. 2) — These franchises have met 11 times and the Chargers have been, well, less than successful. The team is 1-10 in those meetings, the most recent of which came in 2015, a 27-20 Packers victory. The Chargers’ only win over Green Bay came in 1984, when Philip Rivers was 2 years old.
Nov. 7: at Oakland, 5:15 p.m. (Ch. 11) — The Chargers finally get their first look at the new-look Raiders. Of particular note, they’ll get to see wide receiver Tyrell Williams in a way they never have before — as an opponent. Williams signed with Oakland in March as a free agent.
Nov. 18: KANSAS CITY (at Mexico City), 5:15 p.m., (ESPN) — The Chargers opened the 2018 season with a 38-28 loss at home to the Chiefs on a day when Tyreek Hill tormented them. The speedy wide-out scored three touchdowns, including one on a 91-yard punt return two minutes into the game.
Dec. 1: at Denver, 1:15 p.m. (Ch. 2) — The Chargers will face Joe Flacco for the first time as the quarterback of a division rival. A long-time Baltimore Raven, Flacco was traded to the Broncos in March for a fourth-round draft pick.
Dec. 8: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (Ch. 11) — The Chargers return to north Florida for the first time since losing in overtime to the Jaguars 20-17 in November 2017. A fumble by Austin Ekeler in the final two minutes of regulation gave Jacksonville the opportunity to pull even with seven seconds remaining on a field goal by Josh Lambo, a former Charger.
Dec. 15: MINNESOTA, 5:15 p.m. (Ch. 4) — In one of those great sports oddities, the Chargers and Vikings all-time have split 12 previous meetings and alternated winning and losing each game since the inaugural matchup in 1971. So which team won the most recent time out? Minnesota, in 2015, meaning it’s the Chargers’ turn in 2019.
Dec 21 or 22: OAKLAND, (Time and network TBD) — The Chargers swept both games with the Raiders a year ago for the second consecutive season. Their four-game winning streak against Oakland is their longest in the matchup since a 13-game streak that ended in 2009.
Dec. 29, at Kansas City, 10 a.m. (Ch. 2) — In the teams’ previous meeting, in mid-December, the Chargers scored 15 points in the final four minutes for a dramatic 29-28 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The win came during a 5-1 finish to the regular season.