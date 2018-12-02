How the Chargers and Steelers match up in Week 13

Antonio Brown has 11 touchdown receptions this year and an NFL-record five consecutive seasons with at least 100 catches. And he might not be Pittsburgh’s top receiver at the moment. Former USC star JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers with 77 catches for 1,055 yards. He is coming off a game in which he caught 13 passes for 189 yards. Entering Week 13, Ben Roethlisberger has 447 attempts, which lead the league by a wide margin and are 128 more than Rivers. He also was tied for second with 12 interceptions, a total that recently had critics questioning Roethlisberger’s accuracy and had him answering by insisting he’ll continue to “sling it.” The Chargers are tied for sixth with 11 interceptions. They also aren’t the only team in this matchup to be missing its No. 1 running back. Le’Veon Bell is sitting out 2018 in a contract dispute. His replacement, James Conner, is third in the NFL with 849 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Conner has fumbled three times, but the Chargers have recovered only three opponent fumbles all season. Over the last eight games, the Chargers are tops in the NFL, giving up an average of 15.8 points. Pittsburgh has scored at least 17 points in all but one game.