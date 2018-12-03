What we learned from the Chargers’ 33-30 victory over Pittsburgh

After rebounding from being down 23-7 at halftime, Philip Rivers was left recalling a similar comeback in 2006 at Denver, a game the Chargers won despite trailing big late. This was the sort of opponent and environment that was supposed to be too much for this team. And with the way the first two quarters unfolded, that narrative only grew stronger. But these Chargers proved they might have more than most Chargers teams of the past. “As you can imagine, the locker room [at halftime] was a little bit antsy,” Rivers said. “We knew we had to get going and in a hurry. I don’t think we were down, but we knew we had to get going. … We haven’t had a win like this in a long time where we were down like that and fought back.”