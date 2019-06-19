Chargers’ 2019 season tickets are sold out, but individual tickets are still available

The Chargers announced Wednesday they have sold out their season tickets for 2019, their final season in Dignity Health Sports Park.
Individual tickets remain available, but there are fewer than 1,000 remaining per game. Those seats can be purchased at chargers.com/tickets.
Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson seats slightly more than 25,000 for Chargers games. Starting in the 2020 season, the team will move into the new NFL stadium being built in Inglewood.
Season tickets and suites already are on sale for the 2020 season. More than 26,000 of those tickets are priced between $50 and $90 per seat/per game, with a one-time licensing fee of $100 for each seat.
The Chargers open the 2019 season on Sept. 8 at home against Indianapolis. They will play seven games in Carson. Their eighth “home” game, against Kansas City, is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Mexico City.
Along with their AFC West foes, the Chargers will play host to Houston (Sept. 22), Pittsburgh (Oct. 13), Green Bay (Nov. 3) and Minnesota (Dec. 15).