Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt has Chargers' offense running, and passing, on all cylinders

Gordon will miss his second consecutive game Sunday because of a ligament sprain in his right knee. He will continue to work out through the weekend in hopes of playing Thursday when the Chargers visit Kansas City. … Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane left the team to return to Nebraska to be with his ailing infant daughter, Makenna, in Omaha. He is officially listed as doubtful for the game. … Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) won’t play Sunday and Culkin (back) is doubtful.