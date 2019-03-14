Advertisement

Former Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett signs with 49ers

By
Mar 14, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Jason Verrett (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Chargers lost cornerback Jason Verrett, an unrestricted free agent who signed a one-year, $3.6-million deal with San Francisco.

Taken 25th overall by the Chargers in the 2014 draft, Verrett became a Pro Bowler in his second season.

But injuries limited to him five games over the past three years. He missed all of 2018 after tearing his Achilles during a conditioning test before training camp opened.

The Chargers had publicly expressed interest in retaining Verrett immediately after the season.
