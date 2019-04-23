Advertisement

Chargers pick up fifth-year option on Joey Bosa’s rookie contract

By
Apr 23, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Chargers pick up fifth-year option on Joey Bosa’s rookie contract
A possible contract extension for defensive end Joey Bosa (99)  is moving closer to the forefront after the Chargers officially picked up the fifth-year option on Bosa’s initial rookie contract. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

General manager Tom Telesco indicated this week that the Chargers plan to extend the contracts of quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Melvin Gordon.

That means a possible extension for defensive end Joey Bosa is moving closer to the forefront.

Advertisement

The team on Tuesday officially picked up the fifth-year option on Bosa’s initial rookie contract, meaning he’s signed through the 2020 season. Beyond that, nothing is certain yet.

Both Rivers and Gordon are in the final years of their deals.
Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

The Chargers and Bosa have a thorny history when it comes to negotiations. Taken with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, he held out until late August of his rookie season in a contract dispute.

He eventually signed a four-year, $25.8-million deal that included a $17-million signing bonus.

Advertisement
Advertisement