Chargers owner Dean Spanos could've had the most popular NFL team in L.A.

When the NFL approved the Rams and Chargers’ move three years ago, Los Angeles had been without a team for 21 years. A generation of fans had grown up here cheering for a team in another city or no team at all. It was the perfect market for a new team to grow a new fan base that had no ties to the Rams, who had been in St. Louis for the previous 21 years and were in Anaheim for 15 years before that.