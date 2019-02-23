Sealed court documents show Clippers plans for Inglewood arena had discreet beginning

An excerpt from the deposition of Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. on Aug. 30, 2018, regarding a June 2016 meeting about the Clippers possibly moving to the city.

Q And what was discussed?

A That they were looking to not renew their lease at Staples Center, that they were looking at five locations and that Inglewood was one and did we have, you know, any site available.

And I told them no, we don't.