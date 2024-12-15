Chargers vs. Buccaneers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert avoiding interceptions at record rate as Chargers target Buccaneers

Justin Herbert has thrown 335 consecutive passes without an interception, fifth best in NFL history.

At the mention of his record-setting streak of passes without an interception, Justin Herbert gently knocked on a wooden lectern and smirked. A run like this can always use some superstitious help.

Herbert has thrown 335 consecutive passes without an interception, a Chargers record. Still working toward Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record of 402 consecutive passes, Herbert downplayed his streak, saying it is “probably more luck than anything.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh scoffed at the suggestion.

“Way more skill than luck,” Harbaugh said.