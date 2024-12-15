Chargers vs. Buccaneers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert avoiding interceptions at record rate as Chargers target Buccaneers
At the mention of his record-setting streak of passes without an interception, Justin Herbert gently knocked on a wooden lectern and smirked. A run like this can always use some superstitious help.
Herbert has thrown 335 consecutive passes without an interception, a Chargers record. Still working toward Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record of 402 consecutive passes, Herbert downplayed his streak, saying it is “probably more luck than anything.”
Coach Jim Harbaugh scoffed at the suggestion.
“Way more skill than luck,” Harbaugh said.
Chargers takeaways: Justin Herbert dodges a bullet, team still can’t finish off Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elijah Molden returned to the visiting locker room in Arrowhead Stadium to find congratulatory messages on his phone. The Chargers defensive back didn’t find any reasons to celebrate.
“There’s no such thing as almost,” said Molden, who had an interception negated by a penalty in the Chargers’ 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
For the second time this season, the Chargers (8-5) were left recounting the mistakes and missed opportunities in a close loss to the Chiefs. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions bounced a 31-yard field goal off the upright and through the goal posts as time expired Sunday to clinch their ninth consecutive AFC West title.
Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, predictions and betting odds
They received blue pin-striped, short-sleeved work shirts complete with embroidered name tags. Navy workman jackets appeared in the lockers of Chargers players. They added heavy duty work boots. To complete the Chargers’ blue-collar mentality, black lunch pails were recently dropped at every locker.
“Stalwart” was printed in bold white letters on the domed lid, a reminder of coach Jim Harbaugh’s message as the Chargers (8-5) push toward the playoffs.
“The culture that he’s trying to build around here,” edge rusher Joey Bosa said, “that we’re hard workers, that we come to work every single day, and it’s not always pretty.”
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers’ fortitude will be tested as they try to rebound against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (1:25 p.m. PST) at SoFi Stadium.