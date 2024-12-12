Justin Herbert avoiding interceptions at record rate as Chargers target Buccaneers

Justin Herbert has thrown 335 consecutive passes without an interception, fifth best in NFL history.

At the mention of his record-setting streak of passes without an interception, Justin Herbert gently knocked on a wooden lectern and smirked. A run like this can always use some superstitious help.

Herbert has thrown 335 consecutive passes without an interception, a Chargers record. Still working toward Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record of 402 consecutive passes, Herbert downplayed his streak, saying it is “probably more luck than anything.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh scoffed at the suggestion.

“Way more skill than luck,” Harbaugh said.

Herbert hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. His streak of 11 consecutive games without an interception while attempting at least 15 passes is tied with Tom Brady’s from 2010 for the longest in a season.

Herbert, who returned to practice Thursday while nursing a left ankle injury, can pass Brady (358) for the fourth-longest streak of passes without an interception Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

According to Pro Football Focus, Herbert has had four turnover-worthy plays — which include passes with a high-percentage chance of being intercepted and plays with poor ball security that could result in a fumble — in the last eight games. Among quarterbacks who have played at least 20% of their teams’ dropbacks during that span, Herbert’s 1.3% rate of turnover-worthy plays is tied for fourth best, while his 22 big-time throws are tied for the most.

“It’s just one of those things where you go play quarterback and you’re not worried about it,” said Herbert, who has fumbled six times and lost two this season. “If I throw an interception, it is what it is.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to protect the ball and make sure that I’m not putting the team in harm’s way. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to take your shots and if they’re down there and there’s a tipped ball, or someone makes a great play, that’s the way the game goes.”

To Harbaugh, a 15-year NFL quarterback, the “gold standard” is two interceptions for every 100 throws. Herbert has a career interception rate of 1.54%.

After 10 years in professional football and seven NFL teams, Chargers backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke said Herbert is the best he’s been around when it comes to limiting interceptions.

Not only does Herbert have the arm strength to push the ball to all corners of the field, Heinicke said, but also he combines it with accuracy and smart decisions. Herbert avoids fluke plays such as tipped passes that result in unpredictable interceptions by understanding each play call’s intent against every defensive look and knowing when to take a shot downfield or adjust if that option doesn’t materialize.

“He’s unbelievable at it,” Heinicke said. “It’s really fun to watch.”

Herbert insisted it’s not just him. The quarterback credited his receivers for helping keep the streak alive by tipping balls away from defenders if the pass wasn’t in perfect position. He has lauded receiver Ladd McConkey as a player whose natural route-running ability limits the opportunity for interceptions because McConkey shields defenders with his body.

With Herbert leading the way, the Chargers have turned the ball over a league-low six times. Their plus-11 turnover margin ranks third. The Buccaneers (7-6) are minus-two in turnover margin as quarterback Baker Mayfield has had 13 passes intercepted, the most for the former Heisman Trophy winner since 2021 when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield, whose 28 touchdown passes are tied for third in the NFL, had four passes intercepted and lost a fumble in the last two weeks.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he thanked Herbert for not putting the team in the position of trying to overcome many interceptions.

“His ultimate concern is winning, not pumping up stats or whatever,” Roman said. “I think that’s where it all starts. It’s been remarkable.”