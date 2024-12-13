Wise-words ritual unifies revitalized Chargers: ‘No one’s too small to have a voice’

Rashawn Slater surely didn’t become an offensive lineman to speak in public. The thought of addressing a large group makes the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Chargers left tackle shrink away. But he knows resistance is futile when Jim Harbaugh is looking for his next target.

The Chargers coach’s daily ritual of inviting one player or coach at random to address the team after practice was first met with confusion and stress. Now the unified locker room considers each day’s “wise words” speeches a galvanizing force as the Chargers push toward the playoffs.

“No one’s too small to have a voice,” Slater said. “It keeps us all on the same page.”

There is no predictable rotation for who might hear their name called each day. There are no rules for what to say, other than something has to be said.

Advertisement

Since Harbaugh began the routine during organized team activities, almost everyone — from the team’s stars to the soft-spoken rookies — has been called to stand in front of the team at least once and share a message.

By now, players have learned to keep ideas in the back of their minds in case they get the call. Some share their journeys that led them to the NFL. Others pass on nuggets they’ve recently read or heard from friends.

Chargers Justin Herbert avoiding interceptions at record rate as Chargers target Buccaneers With Buccaneers up next, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s streak of 11 straight games this season without an interception is tied with Tom Brady’s NFL record from 2010 with the Patriots.

In one of many impromptu speeches, quarterback Justin Herbert shared the four main lessons he received from his father, who coached him in youth football: Give it your very best, get better, treat others as you would want to be treated and never give up.

Advertisement

Harbaugh, so moved by Herbert’s simple message, jotted it down to repeat later.

“I like hearing all the players talk, hearing their perspective,” Harbaugh said. “It’s inspiring.”

Safety Derwin James Jr. said he’s never been around a coach such as Harbaugh, who cedes the huddle to players at random. The coach is known for dropping his own unpredictable messages, which include comparing the first day of training camp to the day he was born or quoting Scottish sailor Andrew Barton after the Chargers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

But it’s Harbaugh’s ability to empower his players that has helped the Chargers (8-5) go from last year’s 5-12 disappointment to a potential AFC wild-card berth with four regular-season games remaining.

Advertisement

Sports NFL Week 15 picks: Big implications behind Bills-Lions, Steelers-Eagles, Chargers-Bucs Playoff implications are on the line as the Bills visit the Lions, the Buccaneers visit the Chargers and the Eagles play host to the Steelers in Week 15.

“The best teams are [when] the players keep each other accountable and keep each other at a high standard. It’s not the coaches,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “I think we do a good job of that here.”

Defensive players have continued to connect with their teammates every week in meetings the day before games. Representatives from each position group lay out their goals for the upcoming game, both as an individual unit and as a defense.

Hearing the message from players goes much further than if it were to come from coaches, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh enjoys mingling with his players and keeping them involved. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“Ultimately, I feel like you got to bring action to those words that you speak,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said. “I feel like that’s been one of the key factors of just whenever you say something, people gonna hold you accountable to those words.”

Mack admitted he can’t always remember what he shares when Harbaugh calls on him for his wise words. Sometimes his mind just goes blank, but several teammates said the eight-time Pro Bowl player’s speeches are their favorite.

“He’s seen it all,” Heinicke said. “He’s been on different teams. … He just wants to win a championship. So when he speaks, everyone kind of listens.”

Since signing with the Chargers after training camp in August, Heinicke has not been called on to share any wise words. The backup quarterback assured he is ready with a message, but is relieved each time he avoids the spotlight. He joked he wasn’t even sure if everyone in the locker room knew who he was.

Still, the opportunity to hear from teammates who normally wouldn’t be in position to share only solidifies the importance of Harbaugh’s wise-words ritual.

“I’ve always believed if you know your players off the field, you’re best friends with them, you’re gonna play more on the field for them,” linebacker Junior Colson said. “Because that’s your brother, that’s your person.”

Advertisement

Colson learned to handle the stress of a sudden wise words call-up while playing for Harbaugh at Michigan. He asked the coach for a few days warning in college, but now stores ideas in his mind to share about inspirational messages his parents send him or anything he’s read recently.

The shock of an unexpected invitation to speak can freeze even the most seasoned veteran.

Herbert, whose close relationship with Harbaugh and position as star quarterback often leads him to being a frequent speaker, was surprised when the coach asked him to address the team in the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Panicked, Herbert hesitated. All he mustered was “great job everybody.”

Far from his wisest words, Herbert still earned loud applause from teammates.