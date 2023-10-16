Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers expecting a tough game against ‘pissed off’ and ‘embarrassed’ Cowboys

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, center, celebrates with guard Zion Johnson, left, and tight end Donald Parham Jr. after catching a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The challenge already figured to be significant enough, what with Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott and the weight of America’s Team descending on SoFi Stadium.

Then the Dallas Cowboys went to Santa Clara and lost to San Francisco in a prime-team pummeling during which they were mocked by everything from the scoreboard’s numbers to George Kittle’s T-shirt.

Now, the Chargers get the Cowboys on the rebound, recoiling from a 32-point loss so sobering that Prescott, in explaining the need to bounce back, told reporters in Dallas, “You don’t have time in this league to have a hangover.”

