Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert huddles with teammates during a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to extend their winning streak to three games Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys at 5:15 p.m. PDT (ABC, ESPN).

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

Chargers expecting a tough game against ‘pissed off’ and ‘embarrassed’ Cowboys

By Jeff Miller

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, center, celebrates with guard Zion Johnson, left, and tight end Donald Parham Jr. after catching a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The challenge already figured to be significant enough, what with Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott and the weight of America’s Team descending on SoFi Stadium.

Then the Dallas Cowboys went to Santa Clara and lost to San Francisco in a prime-team pummeling during which they were mocked by everything from the scoreboard’s numbers to George Kittle’s T-shirt.

Now, the Chargers get the Cowboys on the rebound, recoiling from a 32-point loss so sobering that Prescott, in explaining the need to bounce back, told reporters in Dallas, “You don’t have time in this league to have a hangover.”

Chargers vs. Cowboys matchups: How to watch, matchups, prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (2-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) match up heading into their Monday Night Football game beginning 5:15 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN, and locally on ABC.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks to quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has Justin Herbert (10) on his side when he faces his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert is coming off a victory over Las Vegas but also a performance that saw him set single-game career lows in attempts (24), completions (13) and passing yards (167). The Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17 despite not scoring on their final seven possessions, one that closed out the first half with a kneel down and another that finished the game with three kneel downs.

