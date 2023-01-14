Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers enter playoffs against Jaguars with cloud hanging over franchise

Chargers coach Brandon Staley (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state of the Chargers is such that the team enters its first playoff game in four years with few people talking about its first playoff game in four years.

Instead, the future of everyone in the organization from general manager Tom Telesco on down came into question Friday after the Chargers ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams.

So, now, rather than talking about Justin Herbert versus Trevor Lawrence and Chargers versus Jaguars on Saturday night in Jacksonville, the conversation centers on this team reaching new heights of Chargering.

Williams was ruled out because of a fracture in his back suffered in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday in Denver. He was hurt in the final three minutes of the first half in a game that had no impact on playoff seeding.

