Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers enter playoffs against Jaguars with cloud hanging over franchise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state of the Chargers is such that the team enters its first playoff game in four years with few people talking about its first playoff game in four years.
Instead, the future of everyone in the organization from general manager Tom Telesco on down came into question Friday after the Chargers ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams.
So, now, rather than talking about Justin Herbert versus Trevor Lawrence and Chargers versus Jaguars on Saturday night in Jacksonville, the conversation centers on this team reaching new heights of Chargering.
Williams was ruled out because of a fracture in his back suffered in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday in Denver. He was hurt in the final three minutes of the first half in a game that had no impact on playoff seeding.
Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (10-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The game will be shown on NBC and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
The Chargers lost wide receiver Mike Williams to a back injury last weekend in Denver, costing them their only deep threat to test a Jacksonville pass defense that hasn’t been good this season.
The Jaguars throttled the Chargers in Week 3, 38-10, limiting Austin Ekeler to five yards rushing and the Chargers to 26 net yards on the ground. There would seem to be little chance of the Chargers winning Saturday night unless they can make Jacksonville at least acknowledge the threat of a running game.
With Justin Herbert, this offense never will go ground-centric, but the Chargers are 5-8 over the last three seasons when Herbert attempts 45 or more passes. One of those losses came in that Week 3 game against the Jaguars.
Chargers vs. Jaguars: Best bets, betting lines and odds
Chargers (-2.5, 47.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars
After losing their season-opener to the Commanders and then shutting out the Colts 24-0 in Week 2, the Jaguars’ 38-10 rout of the Chargers in Week 3 is where they really showed that this wasn’t the same ole Jags.
The Chargers are still more of a public team, but that’s really the only reason why they’re a road favorite here. The Jaguars average more points per game (23.8 to 23.0) and allow fewer points per game (20.6 to 22.6), so I’m really tempted to say the wrong team is favored here.
However, we think the better way to play this is to tease Jacksonville through the key numbers of 3 and 7 in two-team, six-point teasers.
This is a good time to list the other advantage teasers (aka “Wong teasers” for old-timers) as we’ll use Jaguars +8.5 with the Giants up to +8.5 or +9 at the Vikings, Bengals down from -7 to -1 vs. the Ravens and Buccaneers from +2.5 up to +8.5 vs. the Cowboys.
Best bet: Jaguars in teasers (pool play: Jaguars 60/40 in ATS contests and 55/45 in SU pools).