Chargers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, betting odds, start time and TV channel

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Betting odds, lines and predictions
Kansas City Chiefs (-3, O/U 52) at Chargers, 5:20 p.m. PST; Fox, NFL Network
The Chiefs (9-4) lead the Chargers (8-5) by one game in the AFC West, but if the Chargers win, they would have the tiebreaker based on a regular-season sweep with three weeks to go.
Las Vegas oddsmakers opened the Chiefs as three-point road favorites. The line was bet up to Chiefs -4 before coming back to -3 as of Wednesday night. Both teams have been dealing with COVID issues, so we’ll find out Thursday exactly who’s going to be in and out.
VSiN’s Adam Burke and Dave Tuley have differing opinions on the best way to bet this key matchup.
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Chargers (8-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on FOX and NFL Network.
When Chargers have the ball: There were 40 seconds remaining in the first half Sunday when the Chargers took over at their 25-yard line. It was third and 11 at the 41 when they had only 25 seconds with which to work. Eight seconds later they had a touchdown, Justin Herbert throwing 59 yards to Jalen Guyton.
“There are plays in our playbook,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said, “that you would not run with most other quarterbacks.”
Herbert is the key to everything the Chargers do on offense. He had four touchdown passes in Kansas City in late September when the Chargers won in the final minute 30-24. Repeating that performance now would seem unlikely with the Chargers missing standout rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater (COVID-19 list).
The Chiefs also are playing significantly better on defense these days. Kansas City has given up just two touchdowns and 27 points over its last three games. The Chargers have scored at least 37 points in three of their last four games.
Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) has touchdowns in five consecutive games. He’s officially listed as questionable. Head coach Brandon Staley said the Chiefs appear to be more comfortable with their scheme than earlier in the season. He especially credited Kansas City’s front, which will be without tackle Chris Jones (COVID-19 list).