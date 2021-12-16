Chargers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, betting odds, start time and TV channel

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchups, start time and how to watch

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 28. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (8-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on FOX and NFL Network.

When Chargers have the ball: There were 40 seconds remaining in the first half Sunday when the Chargers took over at their 25-yard line. It was third and 11 at the 41 when they had only 25 seconds with which to work. Eight seconds later they had a touchdown, Justin Herbert throwing 59 yards to Jalen Guyton.

“There are plays in our playbook,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said, “that you would not run with most other quarterbacks.”

Herbert is the key to everything the Chargers do on offense. He had four touchdown passes in Kansas City in late September when the Chargers won in the final minute 30-24. Repeating that performance now would seem unlikely with the Chargers missing standout rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater (COVID-19 list).

The Chiefs also are playing significantly better on defense these days. Kansas City has given up just two touchdowns and 27 points over its last three games. The Chargers have scored at least 37 points in three of their last four games.

Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) has touchdowns in five consecutive games. He’s officially listed as questionable. Head coach Brandon Staley said the Chiefs appear to be more comfortable with their scheme than earlier in the season. He especially credited Kansas City’s front, which will be without tackle Chris Jones (COVID-19 list).

