Chargers

Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. celebrates with cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr., left and Bryce Callahan.
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates with cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr., left and Bryce Callahan (23) an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders in September. The Chargers look to pick up an important road win Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers face a tough test against Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PST.

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchups, how to watch and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will be shown on NBC (Ch. 4) and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 6, 2022.
The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, pictured carrying the ball in Sunday’s win at Atlanta, will face the NFL’s top run defense against the 49ers.
One way to counter San Francisco’s multiple offensive threats is control the time of possession. That would require that the Chargers run, something they’ve failed to do with sustained success in seven of eight games. And now, they’re facing the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL.

An effective ground game also would help neutralize the 49ers’ pass rush.

“The more that we can keep them in a run mode and make them hit blocks and not be able to just tee off on the pass rush, the better,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I think it’s an important part of the game.”

Inactives for Chargers vs. 49ers

By Jeff Miller

Right tackle Trey Pipkins III is among the Chargers’ inactives for their Sunday Night Football game against San Francisco in Santa Clara.

Pipkins aggravated his sprained knee last weekend in Atlanta and was questionable for the game against the 49ers. He worked out on the field Sunday afternoon but was unable to play.

The Chargers’ other inactives include wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle), both of whom were ruled out Friday. Coach Brandon Staley said there’s a strong chance Williams could practice in some capacity this coming week.

The rest of the inactives: kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), edge rusher Chris Rumph II (knee), wide receiver Keelan Doss and quarterback Easton Stick.

Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

By Adam Burke

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler catches a pass for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 6.
The Chargers bought themselves a little goodwill and a slight cushion by outlasting the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 coming out of the bye, but it wasn’t exactly the performance you’d like to see with two weeks to prepare. A similar effort this week will lead to a blowout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football”, an outcome being suggested by the betting line on the game.

Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 45.5)

Just imagine what this line would look like if the 49ers had success running the football this season. The Chargers rank among the worst run defenses in the NFL, though it’s not like they’ve fared a whole lot better against the pass either. Now they draw a 49ers offense coming off of a bye week that gave offensive evil genius Kyle Shanahan some extra time to figure out how to incorporate more of Christian McCaffrey into the playbook.

