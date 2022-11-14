Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchups, how to watch and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will be shown on NBC (Ch. 4) and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, pictured carrying the ball in Sunday’s win at Atlanta, will face the NFL’s top run defense against the 49ers. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

One way to counter San Francisco’s multiple offensive threats is control the time of possession. That would require that the Chargers run, something they’ve failed to do with sustained success in seven of eight games. And now, they’re facing the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL.

An effective ground game also would help neutralize the 49ers’ pass rush.

“The more that we can keep them in a run mode and make them hit blocks and not be able to just tee off on the pass rush, the better,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I think it’s an important part of the game.”

