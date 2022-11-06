Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Depleted Chargers clash with Falcons in struggle against mediocrity
ATLANTA — If the playoffs began today, the Chargers would be the AFC’s seventh seed and play in the wild-card round at Tennessee.
There’s no question about that.
There is, however, another question to ponder at the moment:
Are the Chargers actually that good?
“You’re trying to figure it out, too, huh?” running back Austin Ekeler said, smiling. “I guess we’ll find out. I’m not sure if anyone knows right now.”
How next three games, injury returns affect Chargers’ playoff chances
The Chargers returned to practice Monday in Costa Mesa with the sting of their 37-23 loss to Seattle on Oct. 23 dulled by a week off but hardly eliminated.
They had won three in a row before serving up an uninspired performance for their second ugly home loss — after falling 38-10 to Jacksonville in Week 3 — of the season.
At 4-3, the Chargers visit first-place Atlanta on Sunday before traveling to play at San Francisco and then meeting Kansas City at SoFi Stadium.
These next three games could dramatically impact where the 2022 season goes for a team that was expected to contend for a playoff berth.
Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
By many measures, quarterback Justin Herbert has had his three least productive performances of the season over the last four games. The Chargers’ offense hasn’t been as efficient or explosive as Herbert and several players deal with injuries.
In Atlanta, they will face a defense that offers the possibility of improved health. The Falcons rank last in the NFL against the pass and next-to-last in yards yielded per play. They’ve given up at least 300 yards passing to Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, P.J. Walker and Geno Smith. Burrow smoked Atlanta for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
Of course, the Cincinnati quarterback had his top receivers that day. Herbert will be without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle). Over their last two-plus games, the Chargers have scored only four touchdowns on 27 possessions.
Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Chargers draw a 10 a.m. PST kickoff in their return from the bye against the first-place Atlanta Falcons. It seems weird to say that, but Atlanta’s offense under head coach Arthur Smith has improved by leaps and bounds this season. The defense has not, but the ongoing Chargers injury issues may limit the team yet again.
Mike Williams remains on the shelf with a high ankle sprain and Keenan Allen suffered a setback during the bye week that will either severely limit him or knock him out of action altogether. Against a Falcons defense that ranks 31st by the popular DVOA metric from Football Outsiders, this was supposed to be a golden opportunity for the offense to get right, but it seems that won’t be the case. Josh Palmer and Donald Parham are also just coming out of concussion protocol.