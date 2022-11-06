Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Depleted Chargers clash with Falcons in struggle against mediocrity

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert struggles to avoid the grasp of Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone during a Chargers loss on Oct. 23. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

ATLANTA — If the playoffs began today, the Chargers would be the AFC’s seventh seed and play in the wild-card round at Tennessee.

There’s no question about that.

There is, however, another question to ponder at the moment:

Are the Chargers actually that good?

“You’re trying to figure it out, too, huh?” running back Austin Ekeler said, smiling. “I guess we’ll find out. I’m not sure if anyone knows right now.”

