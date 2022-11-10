Advertisement
Chargers

Short-handed on defense, Chargers still waive former first-round pick Jerry Tillery

With the offense on the field, Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) sits on the bench.
Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, a first-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019, did not become the presence they had hoped.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers on Thursday waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a first-round pick in 2019.

Tillery had missed practice the last two days for what the team termed a “personal” reason.

“This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

The Chargers selected Tillery with the 28th overall pick out of Notre Dame. His career started slowly but he eventually emerged as a 15-game starter in 2021, finishing with 4½ sacks and 51 tackles.

But Tillery’s playing time shrunk in 2022 after the Chargers rebuilt their defense in the offseason. He had eight tackles in seven games this season.

The Chargers made the move despite also losing starting defensive lineman Austin Johnson for the season this week. Johnson suffered a knee injury Sunday against Atlanta.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

