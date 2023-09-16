Austin Ekeler is ruled out for Chargers game Sunday at Tennessee

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will miss Sunday’s game at Tennessee because of a hamstring injury.

The Chargers on Saturday downgraded running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) to out for their game Sunday at Tennessee. Joshua Kelley is expected to start in Ekeler’s place.

Starting linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and reserve edge rusher Chris Rumph II (hamstring) also were ruled out.

Star edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) traveled with the team to Nashville and remains questionable for the game. Backup linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) is doubtful.

The Chargers also made two elevations from their practice squad: edge rusher Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe.