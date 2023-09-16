Advertisement
Austin Ekeler is ruled out for Chargers game Sunday at Tennessee

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler takes off his helmet as he reaches the sideline before a game against the Dolphins.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will miss Sunday’s game at Tennessee because of a hamstring injury.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers on Saturday downgraded running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) to out for their game Sunday at Tennessee. Joshua Kelley is expected to start in Ekeler’s place.

Starting linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and reserve edge rusher Chris Rumph II (hamstring) also were ruled out.

Star edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) traveled with the team to Nashville and remains questionable for the game. Backup linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) is doubtful.

The Chargers also made two elevations from their practice squad: edge rusher Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

