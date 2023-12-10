Chargers vs. Denver Broncos live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers’ bad/good news: Corey Linsley unlikely to return, but receiver help is on way

Chargers center Corey Linsley walks on the sideline during a game against the Chicago Bears in October. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Shortly after welcoming back to practice one of their starters Wednesday, the Chargers confirmed another key member of their offense is unlikely to return this season.

Coach Brandon Staley said he doesn’t think center Corey Linsley will play again in 2023.

Linsley, 32, who has earned both All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during his 10-year career, has been sidelined since late September because of a heart-related issue.

He played every snap of the Chargers’ first three games before going out, the team struggling to run the ball and with overall offensive consistency throughout the season.

