Chargers vs. Denver Broncos live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers’ bad/good news: Corey Linsley unlikely to return, but receiver help is on way
Shortly after welcoming back to practice one of their starters Wednesday, the Chargers confirmed another key member of their offense is unlikely to return this season.
Coach Brandon Staley said he doesn’t think center Corey Linsley will play again in 2023.
Linsley, 32, who has earned both All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during his 10-year career, has been sidelined since late September because of a heart-related issue.
He played every snap of the Chargers’ first three games before going out, the team struggling to run the ball and with overall offensive consistency throughout the season.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos inactives for Sunday
The Chargers’ inactives for Sunday against Denver include cornerback Deane Leonard, who has been dealing with an ankle/heel injury.
Leonard had moved into the starting lineup two games ago in place of Michael Davis as coach Brandon Staley shuffled his secondary. Davis is now expected to return to the starting lineup.
The team’s other inactives: defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), safety JT Woods and tight end Stone Smartt.
Breaking down Chargers’ five games, needing a sweep to have chance at a playoff spot
He summarized the significance of his team’s latest victory by assigning it maximum value, Brandon Staley going with “10 out of 10.”
Given that fact, how important does that make the Chargers’ next game, against Denver? Safety Derwin James Jr. did not hesitate before declaring “12 out of 10,” explaining AFC West games count double.
Believe it, with their season just one more teeter from toppling, the Chargers would win twice Sunday at SoFi Stadium if they could.
They are 5-7 and 12th in the conference with seven teams ahead of them for three AFC wild-card spots.
Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-7) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.
When Chargers have the ball
The less-than-ideal elements — Baltimore’s smothering defense and New England’s soaking rain — have worked against the Chargers the last two weeks. Still, it’s rather jarring that an offense led by a quarterback of Justin Herbert’s ability has scored only 16 points (one touchdown) over the last eight quarters.