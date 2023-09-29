Chargers putting Corey Linsley on injured list for ‘non-emergent heart-related issue’

Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) will not be protecting quarterback Justin Herbert for at least four weeks. He is being placed on the injured-reserve list.

The Chargers will place Corey Linsley on the injured reserve list Saturday as the center deals with what the team termed “a non-emergent heart-related issue.”

Linsley is in good spirits and will continue to undergo tests, per the Chargers, the team stressing that the situation is not life threatening.

Linsley has been on the injury report all week with what was called an illness. He played all 66 of the Chargers’ offensive snaps Sunday at Minnesota.

Going on the IR means Linsley will miss at least the next four games with veteran backup Will Clapp moving into the starting lineup.

Linsley, 32, is in his 10th season and third with the Chargers. He spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers.

The Chargers signed Linsley to a five-year deal worth up to $62.5 million in March of 2021.

A Pro Bowler in his first season with the Chargers, Linsley has helped solidify the team’s offensive line in front of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, who often has praised the center, particularly for his communication and pre-snap work.

The Chargers will meet Las Vegas on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and have two other starters — running back Austin Ekeler and safety Derwin James Jr. — who are listed as doubtful to play.

Ekeler has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 and James with a hamstring injury that occurred against the Vikings.

Two more starters — edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) and safety Alohi Gilman (heel) — are questionable for Sunday.

Backup safety JT Woods, who likely would have started against the Raiders because of all the injuries, now won’t play because of an illness. Reserve defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) is doubtful.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks will return after missing the last two games because of a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (groin) and tight end Gerald Everett (illness) will play after spending time this week on the injury report.

Another player who will return this weekend is cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was inactive for the Minnesota game.

Coach Brandon Staley said Friday Jackson will be active but would not specify if he’ll start.