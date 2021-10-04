Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Chargers looking into defensive mirror as Raiders come to town

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, left, celebrates after cornerback Casey Hayward after a safety against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 26. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

This is a defense that features Denzel Perryman making tackles in the middle, Casey Hayward shadowing receivers on the outside and Darius Philon plugging the line of scrimmage.

It could be the 2018 Chargers or the opponent the Chargers face Monday night.

The Las Vegas Raiders will arrive at SoFi Stadium with very few secrets and a lot of familiar names, including defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“This defense has been around the NFL for a while,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I’ve always thought that Gus was — I don’t know if he was the founder or the godfather of this defense, but I’ve always felt like he’s one of the best at coaching it.”

