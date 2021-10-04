Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Chargers looking into defensive mirror as Raiders come to town
This is a defense that features Denzel Perryman making tackles in the middle, Casey Hayward shadowing receivers on the outside and Darius Philon plugging the line of scrimmage.
It could be the 2018 Chargers or the opponent the Chargers face Monday night.
The Las Vegas Raiders will arrive at SoFi Stadium with very few secrets and a lot of familiar names, including defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
“This defense has been around the NFL for a while,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I’ve always thought that Gus was — I don’t know if he was the founder or the godfather of this defense, but I’ve always felt like he’s one of the best at coaching it.”
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 51.5)
If you like smash-mouth football and defense, Monday Night Football is probably not for you this week. The Chargers host the Raiders in a battle of two of the pass-happiest teams in the NFL. With good reason. Derek Carr and the Raiders have thrown for nearly 380 yards per game and Justin Herbert and the Chargers are above three bills per contest as well.
The Chargers have thrown on 65.2% of their offensive plays and the Raiders have thrown on 64% of theirs. These are not teams throwing because they trail all the time, like the Jaguars, Jets or Falcons. These are teams throwing a lot because they play to the strengths of their offenses.
Chargers vs. Raiders matchups: Derek Carr poses challenges for L.A. defense
Breaking down how the Chargers (2-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. Pacific time Monday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on ESPN.
When Chargers have the ball: After sputtering in the red zone for two games, the Chargers scored touchdowns on four of five trips inside the 20-yard line against Kansas City in Week 3. They beat the Chiefs in the final minute, when Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams for a four-yard score, Herbert’s fourth touchdown pass of the game. Against Las Vegas, the Chargers will see a familiar scheme, their former defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, now holding the same position on Jon Gruden’s staff. “They’ve really tried to give that team some ammunition to play with,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “They’re doing a really good job of coaching on the defensive side of things, changing the culture on that defense.” Statistically, Las Vegas mostly has been a middle-of-pack defense to date. But Bradley’s familiarity with the Chargers’ personnel could prove advantageous. Then again, the Chargers know what Bradley’s trying to do too, so ... The Chargers remain the most-penalized team — in terms of yardage — in the NFL, and the majority of those issues have come on offense. They’ve lost three touchdowns to penalties, including two for illegal shifts. Staley talked repeatedly in advance of this game about the need to eliminate such unforced errors. Doing so against the 3-0 Raiders might be a must.
Chargers place Kenneth Murray Jr. and Justin Jones on injured reserve
The Chargers placed linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and defensive tackle Justin Jones on injured reserve Monday.
Murray is dealing with an ankle injury and Jones with a calf problem. Murray has to miss at least three games. Jones will miss his third game Monday night when the Chargers play Las Vegas at SoFi Stadium. He’ll now have to sit out at least two more after Monday.
Drue Tranquill is expected to replace Murray in the starting lineup against the Raiders.
The Chargers signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster and activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko off the practice squad.