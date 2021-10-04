Chargers’ 28-14 victory over the Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Monday:

0

Net yards for Las Vegas in the first quarter. The Raiders had more penalty yards (53) than yards of offense (51) in the first half and just one first down.

67

Games it took Joey Bosa to reach 50 sacks, after his first-half sack against the Raiders, the fastest a Charger reached that total since the statistic became official in 1982. Bosa also forced a fumble, marking the seventh game he has recorded a sack and a forced fumble.

8

Games in which Justin Herbert has thrown at least three touchdown passes. No Charger had more than four in their first two seasons. He has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 of 19 starts and has thrown at least two in 12 games.

18

Career touchdown catches for the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, an NFL record for an undrafted running back since the common draft started in 1967. Danny Woodhead had held the record.

13-7

Chargers’ record in their last 20 home games against the Raiders. They are 1-1 at SoFi Stadium.

Summary

Las Vegas 0 0 14 0 — 14

CHARGERS 7 14 0 7 — 28

First Quarter

CHARGERS — Parham 4 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 8:01. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:59. Key plays: Herbert 22 pass to Cook, Ekeler 18 run, Herbert 7 pass to J.Jackson on 3rd-and-4. CHARGERS 7, Las Vegas 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Cook 10 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 4:16. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:35. Key plays: Herbert 11 pass to Williams, Herbert 34 pass to Anderson. CHARGERS 14, Las Vegas 0.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 14 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 0:29. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 2:15. Key plays: Ekeler 11 run, Herbert 7 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-6, Herbert 13 pass to Parham. CHARGERS 21, Las Vegas 0.

Third Quarter

Las Vegas — Renfrow 10 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:01. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 5:59. Key plays: Drake kick return to Las Vegas 22, Carr 15 pass to Snead, Jacobs 10 run, Carr 2 run on 3rd-and-1. CHARGERS 21, Las Vegas 7.

Las Vegas — Waller 3 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:44. Drive: 6 plays, 81 yards, 2:55. Key play: Carr 18 pass to Waller. CHARGERS 21, Las Vegas 14.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 11 run (Vizcaino kick), 5:20. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 5:18. Key play: Herbert 13 pass to Cook on 4th-and-2. CHARGERS 28, Las Vegas 14.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-40, Carr 3-6, Drake 1-2, Barber 1-0. CHARGERS, Ekeler 15-117, Rountree 11-31, Guyton 2-20, Herbert 3-4, Jackson 3-(minus-4).

PASSING: Las Vegas, Carr 21-34-1-196. CHARGERS, Herbert 25-38-0-222, Long 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: Las Vegas, Renfrow 6-45, Jacobs 5-17, Waller 4-50, Ruggs 3-60, Snead 1-15, Jones 1-5, Edwards 1-4. CHARGERS, Allen 7-36, Cook 6-70, Jackson 4-17, Ekeler 3-28, Parham 2-17, Anderson 1-34, Williams 1-11, Guyton 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS: Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-22, Kwiatkoski 1-6. CHARGERS, Hill 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Las Vegas, Drake 3-68, Barber 1-25. CHARGERS, Rountree 2-35.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: Las Vegas, Littleton 8-4-0, Perryman 8-4-0, Robertson 6-1-0, Abram 4-4-0, Moehrig 4-0-0, Wright 2-3-0, Hobbs 2-2-0, Philon 2-1-2, Hayward 2-0-0, Teamer 2-0-0, Hankins 1-3-0, Arnette 1-2-0, Kwiatkoski 1-1-0, Ferrell 1-0-0, Nassib 1-0-0, Ngakoue 1-0-0, Thomas 0-2-0, Crosby 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Davis 4-1-0, James 3-3-0, Joseph 3-2-0, Tranquill 3-2-0, Samuel 3-1-0, White 3-1-0, Covington 3-0-1, Adderley 2-3-0, Fackrell 2-0-1, Campbell 2-0-0, Tillery 1-1-1, Bosa 1-0-1, Gaziano 1-0-0, Gilman 1-0-0, Merrill 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Rumph 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: Las Vegas, None. CHARGERS, James 1-15.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: Las Vegas, Carlson 52.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

