Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Chargers’ playoff run starts against Denver with many key players back in lineup
They have two shots left but no shot at the postseason without some help.
In 2½ weeks, the Chargers went from playing for first place in the AFC West to praying for a chance to be the conference’s No. 7 seed.
“Now the true saying of ‘now or never,’” defensive tackle Linval Joseph said, “is now or never.”
The 8-7 Chargers face Denver (7-8) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium. By the time their game kicks off, they should know how the two 8-7 teams in front of them — Baltimore and Miami — have fared.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Chargers (8-7) and Denver Broncos (7-8) match up heading into their game at 1:05 PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS.
When Chargers have the ball: When these teams met in late November in Denver, the Chargers began with consecutive three-and-out possessions, helping the Broncos open a 14-0 lead en route to a 28-13 victory. Another slow start for the Chargers would be ill-advised, particularly coming off their epic flop in Houston.
This is a team that could use some early success to reset the mood and reignite some belief. The return of running back Austin Ekeler (COVID-19/reserve list) certainly will help. Ekeler is second in the NFL with 17 touchdowns and fourth among running backs with 1,347 yards from scrimmage. He said running the football Sunday will be vital, especially after the Chargers managed only 26 yards in seven carries in the first half against the Broncos in that November game.
Denver is ranked 13th against the run but features one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses when it comes to points allowed. The Broncos are tied at No. 1 with the New England Patriots, both surrendering an average of 17.3 per game. Denver has held eight of its last nine opponents to 22 or fewer points. The Chargers have scored at least 28 points in five of six, the lone exception being that trip to Denver.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting lines, odds and predictions
Denver Broncos at Chargers (-6½, O/U 45½), 1:05 p.m. PST, CBS
The Chargers were in control of their playoff destiny a week ago before their inexplicable loss to the Texans as 13-point road favorites. The most troubling aspect of the 41-29 loss was that the Chargers got within two and four points of the Texans in the second half but then couldn’t stop Houston’s No. 32-ranked offense as Rex Burkhead ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns while QB Davis Mills completed 21 of 27 passes for 254 yards and another two TDs.
I wrote last week that I wouldn’t feel comfortable laying the points with the Chargers as they have a long history of being unreliable favorites going back through the Philip Rivers era. And you can’t blame Rivers or former coach Anthony Lynn as Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley fell to 4-6 against the spread this season and 1-4 ATS in their last five games as chalk.
So, again, we don’t feel it’s a good bet to lay the points with the Chargers, even though the spread is half as big as it was last week, because the Broncos are twice as good as the Texans.