Chargers’ Russell Okung reveals he suffered a pulmonary embolism in June

Calling it a “near death type experience,” left tackle Russell Okung revealed Thursday that he suffered a pulmonary embolism June 1.

The Chargers placed Okung on the nonfootball injury list Wednesday, on the eve of training camp opening in Costa Mesa.

“After experiencing unusual chest pains at practice … I went to urgent care out of an abundance of caution,” Okung wrote on Twitter. “According to the doctors who treated me, the decision to do so likely saved my life.”

Okung said the embolism — a blockage in the vessels that carry blood from the heart to the lungs — was caused by blood clots. He wrote that, when detected early, the condition is “very treatable.”

Advertisement

Statement on Reported Injury Status pic.twitter.com/MjV52jqESL — Russell Okung 🇳🇬 (@RussellOkung) July 25, 2019

The Chargers do not have a timetable for Okung’s return and are preparing for the prospect that he could miss at least all of training camp, which runs through Aug. 16.

“I’m feeling great physically,” Okung wrote. “It’s not an ankle or a shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking #17’s blind side all the way to Miami.”

Quarterback Philip Rivers wears No. 17 for the Chargers and Miami is the site of the next Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Okung, 31, is a two-time Pro Bowler entering his 10th season.

The Chargers plan to make Okung available to reporters after practice Thursday.