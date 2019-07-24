Chargers will open training camp minus Melvin Gordon and Russell Okung

The Chargers will officially open training camp Thursday without both running back Melvin Gordon and left tackle Russell Okung, two key pieces on offense.

Gordon did not report Wednesday, following through on his threat to hold out because he is dissatisfied with his contract situation.

Okung was placed on the non-football injury list after missing minicamp last month with an undisclosed ailment.

Gordon is due to make $5.6 million in the final season of the five-year deal he signed as a rookie. He has said he wants to remain a Charger and admits to feeling indebted to the team that gave him his first NFL chance.

Okung participated in the team’s offseason program early on until he was sidelined. The Chargers have yet to offer any details on his long-term status.

In replacing Okung during workouts last month, starting right tackle Sam Tevi switched sides and second-year, undrafted free agent Trent Scott moved into Tevi’s spot. The Chargers are likely to stick with that alignment until Okung is back or performance dictates otherwise.

Also Wednesday, linebacker Jatavis Brown was placed on the physically unable to perform list. He has been recovering from an ankle injury that ended his 2018 season.

The Chargers also signed former Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe running back Derrick Gore. He participated in the team’s rookie minicamp in the spring.

