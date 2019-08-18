Jerry Tillery among those who shine during Chargers loss to Saints

The Chargers unleashed rookie defensive lineman Jerry Tillery for the first time Sunday during a preseason game against New Orleans.

The team’s latest first-round pick responded almost immediately by sacking quarterback Taysom Hill.

That play was just one of the individual highlight performances on a day when the Chargers lost 19-17 to the Saints at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Among the other notables:

—Cardale Jones, competing for the job as No. 3 quarterback, led a 10-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Andre Patton.

—Patton, one of the candidates to provide wide receiver depth, finished with four catches for 62 yards.

—Troymaine Pope returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. He’s battling for the third running back job.



—Jaylen Watkins intercepted a tipped pass near the goal line in his first game action since last preseason. He missed 2018 because of an ACL injury.

Among all the Chargers who produced moments Sunday, Tillery’s sack stood out simply because he’s the one most expected to contribute this season.

Taken with the 28th pick overall out of Notre Dame, Tillery missed the start of training camp because of offseason shoulder surgery.

He just recently began practicing and was in his first game since the Fighting Irish lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals in December.

The Chargers did lose linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to an injury in the third quarter. He left the game and did not return after sustaining an apparent injury to the left side of his midsection.