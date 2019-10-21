Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Chargers

Philip Rivers doesn’t believe Chargers’ poor start will tear the team apart

1/13
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon can only watch as Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey collects his fumble to seal the victory for the Titans.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
2/13
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen nearly makes a leaping, one-handed catch during the first half against the Titans.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
3/13
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball before quickly recovering during a first-half carry.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
4/13
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball near the goal line with seconds left in the game.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
5/13
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey recovers a fumble by Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the goal line to secure the Titans’ 23-20 victory.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
6/13
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambles for a first down during a fourth quarter touchdown drive against the Chargers.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
7/13
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry breaks past Chargers defenders for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
8/13
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro during the fourth quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
9/13
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis sprints past Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward for a first down during the fourth quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
10/13
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates with teammates after they thought he scored a touchdown in the final minute against the Tennessee Titans. The touchdown was later nullified on review.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
11/13
Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt talks to quarterback Philip Rivers in the final seconds of the game.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
12/13
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers talks with running back Melvin Gordon after they fail to connect on a pass near the goal line during the first half against the Titans.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
13/13
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon leaves the field after fumbling at the goal line to seal the team’s 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2019
9 AM
There’s a possibility the Chargers will rally and salvage what remains of a season now sitting at a disappointing and somewhat surprising 2-5.

There’s also a chance they might just “wallow around,” and finish “3-13 or 4-12,” quarterback Philip Rivers said.

A third option is the team completely falling apart and becoming a soap opera on turf, with players splintering in a variety of directions and with a myriad of agendas.

“I don’t think it’ll tear us apart,” Rivers said. “I mean, there’s a difference between tearing us apart and still just not ever getting it figured out. I don’t think it’ll tear us apart.

“It’s not something we can just talk ourselves into. We just got to keep working and keep believing that it’ll happen. And, I think we’ll do that. I think we’ve got the guys that’ll do that. It’s certainly going to be tough.”

Before the Chargers lost to Tennessee 23-20 on Sunday, ESPN gave them a 5% chance of making the playoffs. That number is probably closer to zero today.

The only team in the AFC that has a worse record at the moment is Cincinnati, and the Bengals have yet to win.

On the plus side for the Chargers, every team in the conference other than New England (6-0) and Buffalo (5-1) already has lost at least twice.

“There’s going to be more teams in a cluster than maybe ever, it looks like to me, just around the league,” Rivers said. “That’s just kind of what it looks like.”

Of course, the Chargers have many more issues to consider first before worrying about where they rank in the AFC.

“I think I know the character of this team,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “We have been through a lot together, and I know all of these men work every single day. So I expect them to bounce back. But, it’s tough. I mean, it hurts. Every man in that locker room is hurting right now.”

