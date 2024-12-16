Chargers-Broncos game could decide playoff opponents, a scary prospect

The Chargers need to follow the lead of coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert against the Broncos.

The game got away. Needing to pick up the pieces after a 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chargers will try to ensure the season doesn’t slip away next.

With just their second losing streak of the season, the Chargers (8-6) face a critical AFC West game against the Denver Broncos (9-5) that could decide each team’s playoff seeding.

The winner of Thursday night’s game at SoFi Stadium has the upper hand for the No. 6 seed that likely would face the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) or Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in the first round of the playoffs. The Chargers and Broncos already lost to both AFC North contenders this season, but the alternative is even more treacherous.

The No. 7 seed likely would be relegated to a road playoff game in Buffalo, where the Bills (11-3) have won four straight wild-card games.

“We gotta get this dub by any means,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said after Sunday’s loss.

The Chargers, who beat the Broncos in Week 6 for their first win in Denver since 2018, slipped into the seventh seed after giving up a season-high 40 points and 506 yards to the Buccaneers (8-6).

Climbing into the sixth seed is still the most likely playoff scenario for the Chargers, according to ESPN’s playoff predictor that gives the Chargers a 39% chance of finishing sixth compared to a 36% chance of finishing seventh.

The remaining schedule could be reason for hope.

After Thursday’s prime-time game, the Chargers finish with New England (3-11) and Las Vegas (2-11). Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Broncos have to fight off Cincinnati — which, at 6-8, is still playing for a playoff berth — and Kansas City (13-1), although the Chiefs might be able to sit starters in the season finale if the No. 1 seed is secured.

“Everything we want is still in front of us,” Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. said after Sunday’s game. “We still control our own destiny.”

The Chargers turned the page quickly on a short week by beginning their postgame recovery in the locker room. Trainers stood by with massage tables at the ready and players jumped into recovery cold tubs before leaving the stadium.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) entered the game with a sprained left ankle and was listed as limited on the Chargers’ estimated practice report for Monday.

Three starting defensive backs were on the report as cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) and safety Elijah Molden (knee) were limited during the walk-through practice. Cornerback Cam Hart did not participate after suffering a concussion Sunday, the rookie’s second concussion in the last month.

Receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle) and tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) also did not participate in the walk-through. Dissly missed Sunday’s game after injuring his shoulder against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is not expected to go on injured reserve, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said last week.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who has missed four games with a groin injury, was a limited participant, and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis) didn’t practice.