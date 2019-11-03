Chargers bolster playoff aspirations with dominant victory over Packers

The Chargers played Sunday with a new offensive coordinator and play caller.

The switch was so effective that it apparently even inspired their defense.

In their most complete effort of 2019, the Chargers controlled the ball and the clock and shut down Green Bay’s offense in a 26-11 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The performance emerged suddenly for a team that had struggled through the season’s first half with a 3-5 record and largely underachieving.

The Packers entered Sunday 7-1 and had won games at Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City.

With Shane Steichen calling plays for the first time in his career, the Chargers’ slumbering offense awoke with more creativity, tempo and misdirection.

Steichen, who began the season as the team’s quarterbacks coach, took over as interim offensive coordinator last week after Ken Whisenhunt was fired.

Philip Rivers finished 21 of 28 for 294 yards. Melvin Gordon rushed 20 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and Austin Ekeler had 70 yards in 12 carries.

Mike Williams caught three passes for 111 yards, his first career 100-yard game, and Hunter Henry had seven receptions for 84 yards.

The Chargers amassed 160 yards on the ground after failing to rush for as many than 40 yards in four consecutive games.

But just as impressive as the offense’s showing was what the Chargers did on defense.

Nearly five minutes into the fourth quarter, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers had passed for only 61 yards and the Packers had only six first downs.

1 / 10 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon leaps into the end zone to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 10 Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 10 Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers flips the ball to running back Melvin Gordon to keep a second quarter scoring drive alive against the Packers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 10 Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 10 Chargers tight end Hunter Henry catches pass in front of Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage in the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 10 CARSON, CA, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019 - Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) leaps over Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) during a third quarter run at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 10 Chargers kicker Mike Badgley connects on a 43-yard field goal against the Packers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 10 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles past Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during a successful two-point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 10 Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow can’t catch a long pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in front of Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 10 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Those numbers swelled on Green Bay’s final two possessions as the Chargers went into a more protective shell. By that point, the game basically had been won.

After settling for four Michael Badgley field goals for their first 12 points, the Chargers scored two second-half touchdowns on one-yard runs by Gordon to break away for a 26-3 lead.

The Chargers scored on three of their four first-half possessions but led only 9-0 because they were zero for three in red-zone trips.

Badgley, in his first game of the season after sitting out eight weeks because of a groin injury, converted field goals of 29, 40 and 34 yards.

Defensively, the Chargers limited the Packers to three first downs and 50 yards over the first two quarters. That performance marked the first time since 2011 that the Chargers held the opposition 50 yards or fewer in a first half.

Joey Bosa ended Green Bay’s first possession by sacking Rodgers on third down and Melvin Ingram ended the Packers’ second possession the same way.

Because of the offense’s ability to keep the ball for more than 18 minutes, the Chargers’ defense was on the field for only three series in the first half.