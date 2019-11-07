Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Chargers

Philip Rivers and Chargers get picked off by Raiders in Oakland one last time

Raiders safety Karl Joseph is surrounded by his teammates after intercepting a Chargers pass late in the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers walks off the field after his pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 7 against the Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber breaks up a pass intended for Chargers fullback Derek Watt during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Raiders running back Alec Ingold (45) dives for the end zone for a touchdown against the Chargers during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during a game against the Chargers on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.   (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) defends a pass intended for Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon carries the ball against the Raiders during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ben Margot / Assoicated Press)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.   (Ross. D. Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Chargers during a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball during a game against the Raiders on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ross D. Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and his teammates warm up before a game against the Chargers on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ross D. Cameron / Associated Press)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell during the second half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.   (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Chargers defensive back Desmond King II (20) grabs Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow’s facemask during the second half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with coach Jon Gruden, left, and offensive coordinator Greg Olson during the first half of a game against the Chargers on Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Chargers during the second half of a game Nov. 7 at RingCentral Coliseum.  (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Nov. 7, 2019
8:47 PM
OAKLAND — 

The Chargers took the franchise’s final trip into the Black Hole on Thursday night and watched all their recent momentum get swallowed up.

Their two-game winning streak ended with a 26-24 loss to Oakland as the Raiders scored the decisive touchdown on an 18-yard run by Josh Jacobs with 62 seconds left.

On their final possession, the Chargers were unable to generate much, their only first down coming on a defensive penalty.

The Chargers trailed 17-14 at halftime and 20-17 entering the fourth quarter after the teams both kicked field goals.

They took the lead with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took up eight minutes and five seconds of the fourth quarter.

Philip Rivers connected with Austin Ekeler for a six-yard touchdown, and Michael Badgley’s extra point made it 24-20 with 4:02 left.

Their defense, however, was unable to prevent the Raiders from coming right back and retaking the lead.

Rivers finished 17-of-31 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three passes intercepted.

The Raiders did take advantage of the Chargers’ battered offensive front and made things difficult for Rivers.

Already playing without injured right tackle Sam Tevi, the Chargers lost left tackle Russell Okung to a groin problem in the first quarter. That meant finishing the game with rookie Trey Pipkins at left tackle. Rivers was sacked five times.

Melvin Gordon ran for 108 yards in 22 carries for his first 100-yard game since November 2018.

On Tuesday, Rivers said he believed how the game began would be significant.

“Starting fast is going to be huge,” he explained.

Then the Chargers won the coin toss — for only the second time in 10 games — and took the ball, an aggressive decision to attempt to land the first blow.

But Rivers had a pass intercepted on the Chargers’ third play when a throw intended for Keenan Allen bounced into the air and into the hands of Raiders safety Karl Joseph. The pickoff was nullified, however, because of a pass-interference call on cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Three plays later Rivers was intercepted again — this time by safety Erik Harris, at the Oakland 10-yard line — and he ran it back 59 yards to set up a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson for the first score.

On the Chargers’ next possession, Rivers had another pass intercepted by Harris on a throw fired in the direction of Hunter Henry just as the tight end fell. Harris returned this one 56 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 Oakland edge with 6:02 to go in the first quarter.

Sufficiently on their heels, the Chargers offense recovered with an impressive 16-play, 77-yard drive in the second quarter that ended with Rivers hitting Henry in the back of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Chargers scored again on a four-play, 49-yard drive. Melvin Gordon ran in from three yards out and the Chargers suddenly had a 14-10 lead after such a shaky start.

They did receive a huge break on the play before Gordon scored when another interception by Harris — at the goal line this time — was wiped out by an offside penalty on defensive end Maxx Crosby.

It was then the Raiders turn to recover as they took the lead back with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that resulted on a nine-yard touchdown reception by fullback Alec Ingold to make it 17-14 at halftime.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
