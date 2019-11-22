Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Chargers

Chargers’ starting cornerback Michael Davis suspended two games for substance abuse

Michael Davis
Chargers cornerback Michael Davis has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL’s on substances of abuse.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Nov. 22, 2019
1:06 PM
Chargers starting cornerback Michael Davis was suspended for two games by the NFL for a violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

In a statement issued by the team, general manager Tom Telesco said Davis “made a significant mistake this past offseason, a mistake for which he must be held accountable.”

He’ll miss games at Denver and Jacksonville and be eligible to return to the active roster on Dec. 9.

In his third year, Davis emerged as a starter last season and has 27 tackles and one interception through nine games in 2019.

He missed two weeks in September because of a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener. Brandon Facyson had started in place of Davis.

“Michael is a good person …” the statement from Telesco read in part. “I am confident that Michael will grow from this experience and, once back, continue to represent both the Chargers and NFL in a positive manner.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
