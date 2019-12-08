Austin Ekeler and Philip Rivers lead scoring surge in Chargers’ 45-10 win over Jaguars

A Chargers offense that has lacked consistent explosion and production this season finally exploded and produced Sunday.

And it wasn’t just consistent. It was constant, led by Austin Ekeler.

Taking advantage of a Jacksonville Jaguars team spiraling toward the end of the year, the Chargers enjoyed a rare laugher, winning 45-10.

Before Sunday, 10 of their 12 games this season had been decided by one score.

Advertisement

The victory halted a three-game losing streak and improved the Chargers to 5-8. The Jaguars fell to 4-9.

Ekeler had the game of his life — to date. He finished with a career-high 101 rushing yards and 112 receiving yards. Those 213 total yards came on only 12 touches — eight carries and four catches.

He became just the second Charger ever to top 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. The other was Lionel James in 1985.

Other individual highlights:

Advertisement

Philip Rivers, on his 38th birthday, had the longest touchdown pass of his career, a 84-yarder to Ekeler, and finished with his highest single-game quarterback rating ever.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers passes during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. (James Gilbert / Getty Images)

Fullback Derek Watt scored his first NFL touchdown.

Wide receiver Mike Williams finally had his first touchdown of the season.

The Chargers finished with 525 total yards on 58 plays, an average of 9.1. They punted only twice.

And so it went on a day when the Chargers actually trailed early on.

The afternoon began with the defense allowing Jacksonville a 14-play, 67-yard drive that consumed more than half of the first quarter.

The Chargers did tighten up in time to hold the Jaguars to a 26-yard field goal by Josh Lambo.

The offense then opened up with a 27-yard rush by Ekeler and a 45-yard reception by Keenan Allen. That was the longest run by Ekeler and longest catch by Allen all season.

Advertisement

(Ekeler wasn’t done with the superlatives as he’d top himself with a 35-yard rush later.)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams after making a catch Sunday. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

After a pass interference penalty in the end zone advanced the ball to the one-yard line, Melvin Gordon scored to put the Chargers up 7-3.

Following a punt on their next possession, the Chargers’ offense took over the game behind a ground attack that would amass 128 yards by halftime on only 12 carries, an average of 10.7 yards per attempt.

Watt capped one drive with a one-yard run for his first career NFL score. In fact, it was Watt’s first rushing touchdown since high school.

Rivers connected with Hunter Henry on a 39-yard touchdown as the Chargers opened a 21-3 lead late in second quarter.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Chargers moved ahead 24-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Michael Badgley in the closing seconds.

Ekeler had a first-half career-high 92 rushing yards — on only four carries. His previous best was 77 yards against Buffalo in Week 2 last season.

The pounding continued in the second half, highlighted by Ekeler’s 84-yard touchdown and Williams’ 44-yarder.

Advertisement

Rivers finished 16 for 22 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. His 154.4 rating was only his third-ever over 150 coming in his 236th game, including the postseason.

Allen had 83 yards on five receptions and Gordon 55 yards on 12 carries.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor passed 14 yards to Virgil Green for the Chargers’ final touchdown.